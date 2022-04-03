Nike Basketball posted a confusing Coach K tweet after Duke lost to North Carolina

Devils Illustrated

In the first chapter of this storied rivalry that goes down in the NCAA tournament category, Duke (32-7) and UNC (29-9) traded blows right down to the final minute, when the Tar Heels pulled away by making 5 of 6 free throws in the final 61 seconds, plus a 3-pointer by Caleb Love that made it a four-point lead. Duke missed 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute. It just didn’t go Duke’s way in the end.