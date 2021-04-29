LeBron James gives 'respect' to Russell Westbrook with Instagram post

LeBron gives 'respect' to Westbrook with Instagram post originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Russell Westbrook defended his triple-double play style earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James staked his support for the Wizards’ point guard.

Westbrook recorded his 30th triple double of the season Wednesday as Washington upset the Lakers 116-107 at Capital One Arena. It was his 176th career triple double, putting him just five behind Hall of Famer Oscar Robinson for the all-time record.

On Monday, Westbrook sent a message to critics that don’t appreciate his game.

“I honestly believe there is no player like myself and if people want to take it for granted, sorry for them,” Westbrook said after posting a triple double in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “I’m pretty sure if everybody could do it, they would do it. I honestly make sure I impact the game in many ways every night; defending, rebounding, passing, whatever it is my team needs from me to win. That’s what I do. I really don’t, honestly, I don’t care what people think about it.”

Count LeBron James as a member of the Westbrook camp.

As Westbrook has heated up — he set the all-time record for the most triple doubles in a calendar month with 13 — so have the Wizards. The team has won 11 of its last 13 games and sits two games ahead of the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the East. If the standings hold, Washington will clinch a spot in the play-in tournament ahead of the first round of the playoffs.