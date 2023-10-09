LeBron James gives Rams' Puka Nacua a nickname. Bills call Lakers star's name on audible

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua catches a 22-yard touchdown over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Puka Nacua thinks LeBron James is the greatest NBA player of all time. The Rams rookie receiver has made his feelings on the matter clear, long before either of them took their talents to Los Angeles in their respective sports.

Nacua has quickly become an NFL sensation this season — his 39 receptions for 501 yards were both records for a player’s first four career games — but it still must have been a thrill for him to hear James of all people singing his praises in an Instagram video posted early Sunday.

While running through his picks for this week's NFL games, the Lakers superstar mentioned that receiver Cooper Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI MVP, would be making his season debut when the Rams hosted the Philadelphia Eagles later that afternoon.

That's when Nacua got a major mention from one of his heroes.

"Kupp is coming back today, so now you got the dynamic duo, the two-headed monster with Cooper Kupp and Puka Doncic," said James, purposely combining Nacua's first name with the last name of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

"They call him Puka Doncic, man — got the most receptions for any receiver in NFL history during his first four games. And we also seeing that game with a touchdown he had last week, Matthew Stafford throwing that ball on a string."

Nacua's response? Well, here's how he arrived at SoFi Stadium soon after.

"@AsapPuka is a fan of yours too, @KingJames," the Rams posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a video of Nacua walking through the parking lot wearing a white Lakers jersey with James' No. 6.

James ultimately picked the Eagles to win that game, and he was correct as Philadelphia earned a 23-14 victory. But he was also correct with his "two-headed monster" prediction — Nacua had another strong outing, with seven receptions for 71 yards and his second NFL touchdown, to go with Kupp's eight catches for 118 yards.

Nacua has made no secret about his feelings about James on social media, with posts such as these and reposts of many others from people expressing similar thoughts:

The greatest ever @KingJames — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) July 31, 2020

THE BEST EVER https://t.co/HOpufIlqDi — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) September 17, 2020

For future reference when they make the @30for30 for @KingJames. I just want one thing. please interview me I will be available and a great resource who WITNESSED GREATNESS — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) December 25, 2019

Meanwhile, James got a shout-out of sorts during another NFL game Sunday, when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouted, "Hey, LeBron James! LeBron James!" while calling an audible at the line during his team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

James had the same reaction as everyone else watching that game.

"I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant. LOL," he posted on X.

I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant 🤔 . LOL 😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023

