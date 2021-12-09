LeBron James gives props to Kyle Kuzma after game-winning three in Detroit

LeBron James gives props to Kyle Kuzma after game-winning three originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Kuzma hit his second game-winning 3-pointer of the season on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons and earned plaudits from a prominent former teammate.

LeBron James tweeted praise for Kuzma, who helped James and the Lakers win an NBA title two seasons ago.

The Wizards ventured into Detroit on Wednesday night riding a three-game losing streak. With a very difficult road trip on the horizon and the Pistons on a nine-game losing streak themselves, it wasn’t a must-win game for Washington — but it was the next closest thing.

Detroit’s late scoring push knotted the game up at 106 at the end of the fourth quarter. The teams were tied again at 116 apiece with just a few seconds remaining in overtime. Kuzma found himself open in the corner and drained a game-winning triple for the visitors. Take a look:

It was Kuzma’s second game-winning three this season from that exact spot on the floor (see the Cleveland game in November).

James, Kuzma’s teammate in Los Angeles for three seasons, saw the play and ‘The King’ paid homage to his former teammate via Twitter:

KUUUUUUUZZZZZZZZZZZZ!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 9, 2021

It wasn’t the first time James has shouted out Kuzma this year. Earlier this season, James also took note of Kuzma’s extremely large pink sweater he wore to a game.

Kuzma’s game-winning triple elevated the Wizards to the win and snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. With a tough stretch ahead—with games against the Jazz, Nuggets and Suns—Washington holds a 15-11 record.