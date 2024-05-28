LeBron James gives Jaylen Brown respect after winning Eastern Conference finals MVP

This year’s Eastern Conference finals looked like it would be at least a somewhat competitive matchup between the upstart Indiana Pacers and the favored Boston Celtics. But although the Pacers held late leads in three games, they ended up getting swept, with the fourth and final contest taking place on Monday.

The Celtics will now head to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three seasons. They will await the winner of the Western Conference finals, a series that the Dallas Mavericks currently lead three games to none over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Los Angeles Lakers fans may hate the idea of Boston playing for the world championship, LeBron James decided to praise Boston star wing Jaylen Brown for winning the Eastern Conference finals MVP.

🫡 @FCHWPO!!! Keep going Young 👑! RESPECT! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 28, 2024

While Jayson Tatum played well and averaged a team-high 30.3 points a game in this series, Brown was at 29.8 points per game and shot a higher percentage from both the field and from 3-point range. Brown poured in 40 points in Game 2, which was the only game in this matchup that was lopsided.

There’s no doubt true Lakers fans will be pulling for Dallas, assuming Dallas advances, when the championship series starts next Thursday.

