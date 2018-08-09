LeBron James gives fans first look at him in Lakers uniform, and he's wearing Kobes
Shield your eyes, Cavs fans.
LeBron James made his first public appearance in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform on Wednesday in an Instagram story, a sight that is still a bit shocking a month after he agreed to sign in L.A.
He first gave fans a rear view of his walking wearing some LeBron 15s that he’s effectively promoting.
It looks like James changed his shoes for the full frontal view of his wearing the purple and gold No. 23.
Ahh, he did change shoes. That’s a pair of Kobe 1 Protros in an apparent shoutout to all the Kobestans who still have not embraced that the greatest basketball player in the world has joined their team.
It’ll take some getting used to, but it’s a good look for James.
