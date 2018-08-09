LeBron James gives fans first look at him in Lakers uniform, and he's wearing Kobes

LeBron James gave fans a first glimpse of what he looks like wearing purple and gold on Wednesday. (AP)

Shield your eyes, Cavs fans.

LeBron James made his first public appearance in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform on Wednesday in an Instagram story, a sight that is still a bit shocking a month after he agreed to sign in L.A.

He first gave fans a rear view of his walking wearing some LeBron 15s that he’s effectively promoting.

Instagram/kingjames

It looks like James changed his shoes for the full frontal view of his wearing the purple and gold No. 23.

Instagram/kingjames

Ahh, he did change shoes. That’s a pair of Kobe 1 Protros in an apparent shoutout to all the Kobestans who still have not embraced that the greatest basketball player in the world has joined their team.

Instagram/kingjames

It’ll take some getting used to, but it’s a good look for James.

