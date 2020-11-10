LeBron James gives Cam Newton a shoutout after Patriots' comeback win over Jets

LeBron James gives Cam Newton a shoutout after Patriots' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton delivered in the clutch for the New England Patriots on Monday night.

The Patriots trailed 27-17 at the start of the fourth quarter and outscored the Jets 13-0 over the final 15 minutes to secure a much-needed 30-27 win that snapped the team's four-game losing streak.

Newton threw for 36 yards and ran for another five on New England's final possession of the game, which ended with veteran kicker Nick Folk nailing a 51-yard field goal as time expired.

It was a much better late-game performance from Newton compared to last week, when his fumble at the end of the fourth quarter prevented the Patriots from beating the Buffalo Bills on the road.

Newton's heroics Monday night drew praise from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who gave the Patriots quarterback a shoutout on Twitter after the game.

Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! 🙏🏾. Game winning drive to add on to it — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2020

Newton completed 27 of 35 pass attempts for 274 yards, while also scoring two rushing touchdowns versus the Jets.

The Patriots will need another stellar game from Newton next week to beat a very good Baltimore Ravens team on "Sunday Night Football."