LeBron James gives appropriately bewildered response when asked about earning respect of Lakers fans

LeBron James’ response to an absurd question about earning the respect of Lakers fans was equally confident and dismissive. (AP)

LeBron James has absolutely nothing left to prove on the basketball court.

His legacy that includes three NBA titles, 14 All-Star nods, four MVPs and eight straight Finals appearances is impenetrable.

In short, if you have a problem with James for how he plays the game or what he has accomplished in the NBA, that is officially a you problem.

Some Lakers fans still not on board with LeBron

This includes you, Lakers fans — more specifically, the stalwart Kobestans still living in a fantasy world where the debate over who’s better between James and Kobe Bryant is still remotely viable.

This radical segment of the Lakers fanbase welcomed James to Los Angeles by vandalizing not one, but two works of street art properly acknowledging the arrival of the greatest player of his generation, if not the history of the game.

Yes, the Lakers have a storied legacy that rivals that of any of the great franchises in American professional sports. No, the addition of a transcendent player in purple in gold does not sully that status, nor does it make since to denigrate James upon his arrival because you didn’t like him before he got there.

LeBron asked about earning respect of Lakers fans

This absurd sect of sports fanaticism has spilled over into some local media, leading to ridiculous questions like this one posed to James on Tuesday.

“The L.A. fanbase, how do you expect to earn their respect and earn their loyalty?” a reporter asked.

James’ response was that of a man confident in his value and his accomplishments while being appropriately dismissive.

"I signed a 4-year deal. What do you want me to do?" @KingJames didn't see this question coming 😂 pic.twitter.com/FiGJ13cLjD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2018

Story Continues





James scoffs at question

“Who, me? Me? Huh?” James said to a cadre of chuckling media members.

James then took a moment and attempted to address the “loyalty” aspect of the question.

“I signed a four-year deal,” James said. “How much more — what do you want me to do? Listen, I signed a four-year deal. I’m here. I know what I bring to the table and the floor.”

James is correct. He knows what he brings, and he knows what it means to a franchise that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs in five seasons.

If some Lakers fans can’t recognize and appreciate it, then that’s on them.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Chiefs LB: Garoppolo injury ‘his fault’

• Happy ending after homeless teen kicked off HS team

• Vikings player reportedly made shooting threat

• Eric Adelson: Flaw of Mike Tomlin’s Steelers exposed in win

