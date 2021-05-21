  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LeBron James gives update on ankle ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Suns

Sanjesh Singh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to battle the Phoenix Suns in round one of the NBA playoffs Sunday, all eyes are on LeBron James and the status of his ankle.

James initially went down with an ankle sprain in late March against the Atlanta Hawks, and he wouldn’t return until the last day in April when the Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings.

James would play the Toronto Raptors a few days after but admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d be 100% ever again.

The 18-year veteran would sit out more games until the final weekend of the regular season when Los Angeles faced the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans on a back-to-back.

He had a slight scare on the ankle when he tweaked it after falling to the floor during a 360-layup attempt, but he explained after the game that it wasn’t anything serious.

James played 35 minutes in the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors, the second-most minutes on L.A. trailing only Anthony Davis’ 42 minutes.

The Lakers have some much-needed days off before they face Phoenix, and James explained how his ankle feels heading into game one.

It’s no secret the Lakers need a healthy LeBron to have the best shot at repeating as NBA champions, and seeing optimism in his health is a promising sign for their chances.

The Suns ended the regular season with the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA, so James will need to produce in bunches as he usually does; he can’t do that unless his ankle is feeling good.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (2) Phoenix Suns vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

    The Western Conference’s second-seeded Phoenix Suns and seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. L.A. beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

  • Bruce Brown is ‘super locked in’ for battle against the Celtics

    Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown says he is "super locked in" for this matchup against the Boston Celtics.

  • NBA rumors: Jimmy Butler, Heat coaches had 'testy' moments

    As the Heat head into the playoffs as the 6-seed, their oft-disgruntled superstar has apparently not been seeing eye-to-eye with his coaches. By Adam Hermann

  • Adam Silver wants play-in tournament to be a permanent thing

    "I haven't made any secret that I want it to be [around long term]."

  • Leonard and George lead Clippers against Doncic and Mavs

    The time Paul George has been waiting for is now. The Los Angeles Clippers star, so good during the regular season, has another chance to rewrite his disappointing playoff history starting Saturday in Game 1 of a first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. George made no secret of his struggles living in isolation in the NBA bubble last season.

  • PGA Championship Day 2: Mickelson, Oosthuizen tied at the top at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen share a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka halfway through the PGA Championship.

  • Denver Nuggets announce Game One injury report vs. Blazers

    Former Blazer Will Barton will be OUT, but is targeting to return from injury during first-round.

  • 20 of the biggest movies that will try to convince you to return to theaters this summer

    13 movie studios gathered together in Los Angeles to show off the first films they hope will bring moviegoers back to theaters during Hot Vax Summer.

  • Y.E. Yang, 2009 champion over Tiger Woods, disqualified at PGA Championship

    Y.E. Yang was disqualified after the second round of the PGA Championship after incorrectly signing his scorecard.

  • Biden’s good cop approach to Israel irks growing number of Democrats

    The juxtaposition of Congress widely criticizing Israel while the president maintains support has created a good cop/bad cop role reversal that isn't going unnoticed in Israel.Why it matters: An increasing number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with President Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Axios found. That's a sea change from a tradition of presidential prominence, as well as unquestioned congressional support for Israel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.It was only Thursday night that both sides agreed to a ceasefire, a development that Biden said in hastily arranged White House remarks came after the administration's "intense," "quiet and relentless" diplomacy that included six calls to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In Israel, which had grown accustomed to criticism from President Obama before a respite of support from President Trump, officials came to view the White House and State Department as the "good cop" — weighing in to support Netanyahu's government and blocking problematic initiatives.What they're saying: "I just wish they would be very forward-leaning and very public on the ceasefire," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a key member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee."As the U.S., we always are weighing in aggressively for a ceasefire whenever there's civilian casualties on both sides of a shooting war. It just seems so odd that the U.S. isn't forcefully doing it. ... I can’t really figure it out."Democratic senators and their aides have also privately expressed concerns about the lack of a congressional briefing about the issue, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.The other side: Israeli ambassador to Washington Gilad Erdan told Israeli media in recent days a change within the Democratic Party — and the growing influence of progressives — had a big impact on how the Gaza crisis played out.Axios from Tel Aviv author Barak Ravid reports that Erdan said Israel must increase its outreach to minority groups in America to build new bases of support within the left.“The mainstream of the Democratic Party supports Israel and supports military aid to Israel," Erdan said on Kan radio. “'The Squad' has grown into a group of 12 members of Congress that are very loud with many anti-Israeli initiatives, and I guess this has a lot of effect."Democratic aides agree there's been a clear shift to the left by senators on the Israel issue, guided particularly by Palestinian activists.Between the lines: Biden has a longstanding relationship with Netanyahu, dating back to his days in the Senate and as Obama's vice president.Some experts have argued the outcry from Democrats could potentially work in Biden's favor, allowing him to use his own domestic politics as something of a scapegoat to preserve his relationship with Netanyahu while pushing him toward peace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • What Scott Brooks told Russell Westbrook after disappointing loss to Boston

    The Wizards head coach has a long history with Russell Westbrook in the NBA, allowing him to speak his mind openly when it comes to giving feedback.

  • Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

    The slumping Brewers moved to shore up their infield defense by acquiring shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Milwaukee also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games this year but had an .813 OPS last season while helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series.

  • Rumor: LeBron James wanted to sign with Knicks, but wife preferred Los Angeles

    LeBron James, according to one report, planned to sign with the Knicks until a disastrous meeting with them in 2010.

  • Warriors vs. Lakers betting picks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under for Wednesday’s play-in game

    Predictions, picks and best bets for Wednesday's tilt for the Western Conference play-in game between the Warriors and Lakers.

  • RookieWire draft composite: Most likely players for Thunder selections

    The mock draft composite had Cade Cunningham lead the way, but the Thunder could get someone like Ziaire Williams with the Miami Heat pick.

  • LeBron's 3 lifts Lakers over Warriors in West play-in game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James persevered through an injured ankle, a big first-half deficit and being poked in the eye late in the fourth quarter to add another highlight to his impressive resume. James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night. James was poked by Draymond Green while driving to the basket with 2:07 remaining.

  • T.J. Dillashaw’s return vs. Cory Sandhagen rebooked for UFC Fight Night on July 24

    After his comeback was initially delayed, T.J. Dillashaw is once again booked for his return to UFC competition vs. Cory Sandhagen.

  • ‘Road 2 War’: Take a behind-the-scenes look at Nate Diaz’s UFC 263 fight prep

    Ahead of his UFC 263 matchup vs. Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz gives us an inside look at his fight preparation.

  • Danica Patrick will drive the pace car ahead of the 2021 Indy 500

    Patrick made eight Indianapolis 500 starts and finished third in 2009.