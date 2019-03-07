LeBron James Gifted a Diamond Chain by 2 Chainz After Passing Michael Jordan on All-Time Scoring List

LeBron James and 2 Chainz

LeBron James made history during last night’s Los Angeles Lakers game and no one was as excited to be in the presence of the NBA star more than 2 Chainz.

On Wednesday night, James surpassed basketball legend Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Sitting courtside with his family including his son, 2 Chainz was ecstatic to watch the magic happen but it’s what he did afterward that’s got people talking.

Grabbing James after the game, the rapper fanboys out, taking off one of his diamond chains from around his neck and gifting it to James as a token of respect for his accomplishment.

LeBron James may not have gotten a ring with the Lakers yet but at least he got a chain!

