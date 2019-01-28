LeBron James gave screaming fans in the nosebleeds some love

A basketball game is one of the more intimate experiences in sports. It can still be crowded and loud, but you’re a lot closer than in baseball or football. In a semi-empty venue, you can hear the sounds of the sneakers on the court, the ball bouncing off the rim or the coach yelling at one of his players.

It also goes the other way. Fans in the higher seats can actually make their voices heard, and that leads to great moments like this one. The Los Angeles Lakers were playing the Phoenix Suns at the Staples Center on Sunday night, and some fans on the suite level (farther removed from the court) desperately wanted to get LeBron James’ attention.

When you’re in the suite with 15 of your boys & get @KingJames to look at you😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ORcbcaE23Q — Sami Sullivan (@SamiSullivan94) January 28, 2019





That’s every crazy fan’s dream, right? And even though the video is a little blurry, you can still tell a lot about James’ overall reaction. The fan yells “LEBRON!” during a lull, and James hears it. You can sort of see his eyebrows go up as he realizes what’s happening, and then he points up at them in acknowledgement.

Imagine trying to do that at a baseball or football game. You can’t — it’s nearly impossible. The venue is so vast, and once you’re above a certain point, your voice disappears. For a player to really notice you, you’d need a neon sign, a bullhorn and some strobe lights.

LeBron James watches from the bench during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Jan. 27, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

It was a little easier than normal to grab James’ attention. He’s missed the last 16 games with a groin injury so he’s sitting on the bench as it heals. And there’s another reason James may not have been 100 percent in game mode. At points, the basketball being played was pretty terrible. The stretch highlighted below was absolutely atrocious.

No wonder why LeBron was looking up at the nosebleeds, this is what was happening on the court 🤢 (via @gswchris)pic.twitter.com/LIdbTc3BCx — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 28, 2019





Woof. And that’s putting it mildly. The Lakers won 116-102, but that 30 seconds of basketball makes you wonder if either team should have won at all.

