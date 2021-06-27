Report: Head coach hires to pick up; Lakers staff could be poached
Head coaching hires are expected to increase in pace this week, which could affect the Los Angeles Lakers staff.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have "dustups."
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
Nate McMillan had to be talked into taking over the Hawks on an interim basis. His old-school mentality and the new-school Hawks have been the unlikeliest conference finals participant.
With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.
It seems inaccurate to say Lillard played no role in the Trail Blazers hiring Billups.
Damian Lillard reportedly may force his way out of Portland due to the backlash he's receiving over the Blazers' hiring of Chauncey Billups.
The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.
The reported next Blazers head coach has received some backlash from the Portland faithful.