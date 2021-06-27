Report: Head coach hires to pick up; Lakers staff could be poached

The Telegraph

High-risk offenders face regular lie-detector tests under an overhaul of probation to be launched on Monday. Convicted sex offenders, domestic abusers and terrorists will face lie-detector tests at least every six months - and more regularly if they fail the tests or probation officers suspect they may be breaching their licence conditions. It forms part of a new set of rules for probation officers set out as part of the re-nationalisation of the probation service after its disastrous part-priva