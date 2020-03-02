Saturday evening Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visited Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies, setting up a matchup of the players on the wing.

One on possession, the King got the best of Brooks on the scorecard but replay shows something different. After a swipe at the ball caught air, LeBron flailed backward to get the foul called against Brooks.

Unbelievable. Get Dillon Brooks out of the league. I hope LeBron is okay.



There's absolutely no reason an assault like this should be allowed @NBA, I expect a 30 game suspension MINIMUM. pic.twitter.com/hTCw734xmh



— [ψ Ω | Jasaiah | Ω ψ] (@GrizzDynamics) March 1, 2020

For his performance, some felt LeBron deserved an award.

LeBron with the Oscar winning flop pic.twitter.com/NS88rkj7QZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 1, 2020

Now don't feel too bad for Brooks because he did the same thing on February 26th against Houston and got a warning from the NBA.

Memphis' Dillon Brooks received a warning for violating league's anti-flopping rule Feb. 26 at Houston. pic.twitter.com/KACJAbW5DI — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 27, 2020

Also for fun, it's never a bad time to look back at the greatest or worst flop in NCAA history when Brooks threw himself to the ground against Utah in 2016.

USC just had a laughably bad flop but no one can top the GOAT Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/PCCNi5TKjM — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) January 25, 2020

Nor is it a bad time to look at LeBron's all-time flop against the New York Knicks in the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies would go on to win the game against the Lakers 105-88.

LeBron James flops against Dillon Brooks giving him a taste of his own medicine originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest