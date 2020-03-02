LeBron James flops against Dillon Brooks giving him a taste of his own medicine

Dylan Mickanen
NBC Sports Northwest

Saturday evening Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visited Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies, setting up a matchup of the players on the wing. 

One on possession, the King got the best of Brooks on the scorecard but replay shows something different. After a swipe at the ball caught air, LeBron flailed backward to get the foul called against Brooks.

For his performance, some felt LeBron deserved an award.

Now don't feel too bad for Brooks because he did the same thing on February 26th against Houston and got a warning from the NBA.

Also for fun, it's never a bad time to look back at the greatest or worst flop in NCAA history when Brooks threw himself to the ground against Utah in 2016.

Nor is it a bad time to look at LeBron's all-time flop against the New York Knicks in the 2012 NBA Playoffs.

The Grizzlies would go on to win the game against the Lakers 105-88. 

