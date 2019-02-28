LeBron James flips the script on Lakers and stops being negative: 'I like where we are'

A few days after playing the bad cop, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is going back to the good cop routine. After calling out teammates following losses Saturday and Monday, James was a glowing ball of positivity Wednesday.

James was overwhelmingly supportive of the Lakers on Wednesday, constantly reiterating he believes in the team, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The positivity carried back to L.A. on Wednesday, when eight times during his seven-minute media session James repeated his confidence about the Lakers’ current position. “We like where we are,” he said in his opening answer. “I like where we are today,” he continued minutes later.

That’s not the message James sent to teammates following losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. After losing to the Pelicans on Saturday, James questioned his teammates’ sense of urgency and commitment to winning.

Following Monday’s loss to the Grizzlies, James doubled down on that sentiment, saying his teammates shouldn’t allow “distractions to affect the way you play.”

James didn’t just ooze positivity with the things he said Wednesday, though. James made sure to show it on the court.

LeBron James seems loose 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ne19mmEWRd — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2019





Given how much the Lakers have struggled this season, it’s worth wondering how long James will be able to keep up the optimistic outlook. He sounds cheery right now, but that could change quickly if the Lakers continue to drop in the standings.

LeBron James totally believes in the Lakers going forward. (AP Photo)

