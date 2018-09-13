LeBron James is Firmly Against the Use of Square Basketballs

Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
LeBron James is Firmly Against the Use of Square Basketballs
LeBron James is Firmly Against the Use of Square Basketballs

A peculiar shooting technique aide got some added publicity on Thursday when LeBron James tweeted his stance on the product, QUBE.

According to the product's website, QUBE is a "revolutionary breakthrough in shooting a basketball." Selling itself as a cure for poor shooting mechanics, the invention is a literal cube, looking like a giant foam dice designed to align "proper hand placement and elbow/wrist alignment."

James wasn't impressed.

You can watch the QUBE in action below.

QUBE doesn't have James' endorsement, but the notoriety probably can't hurt. Just don't expect LeBron to bring a QUBE to Lakers' training camp in September.

What to Read Next