LeBron James finally follows Jayson Tatum back after six years

In 2012, Jayson Tatum was a 14-year-old attending LeBron James' basketball camps, asking LeBron on Twitter for a follow back.

Today, six years later, Tatum has a dunk over LeBron on his resumé and finally, his wish for a follow was granted.

Of course, it was on Instagram and not Twitter like Tatum requested, but beggars can't be choosers.

James had high praise for Tatum after going toe-to-toe with the 20-year-old rookie in the Eastern Conference Finals. "I just love everything about the kid," James said. "The way he plays the game, his demeanor, where he comes from. I know his parents. I just know he's built for stardom; he's built for success. And that's both on and off the floor."

