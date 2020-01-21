How LeBron James felt about Jaylen Brown posterizing him in Celtics-Lakers game

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown made a statement at LeBron James' expense Monday night -- even if James doesn't quite see it that way.

Brown climbed the ladder on the Lakers star in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics' blowout win over Los Angeles with a monster dunk that reminded many of Jayson Tatum's similar posterization of James during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

⏪▶️ Jaylen Brown dunks on LA LeBron

⏪ Jayson Tatum over Cleveland LeBron



𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/lZ7UNQb8ry





— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

Getting dunked on by two fresh-faced Celtics players can't be fun -- especially considering Brown earned a technical for showboating after his slam.

But the 35-year-old has been around the block enough to not get worked up about it.

"You don't take it personal. It's part of basketball," James said after the game. "Guys go for blocks, you get blocks. You get dunks. You get crossed over at times, you get stops. You take charges. That's all part of basketball."

The 15-time All-Star also pointed out he's still batting well over .500 on plays at the rim.

"I think if you were to tally up my successful block attempts compared to my successful dunk ons, I think I'm kind of more like (up here)," James said while raising his hand to the ceiling.

"It's not the first time I've been dunked on, might not be the last time I get dunked on. But Jaylen's been playing exceptionally well this year, and that was a good play."

Brown is well aware of James' body of work, but the 23-year-old still relished in posterizing King James the same way an NFL defensive lineman may cherish sacking Tom Brady.

"I ain't going to lie, it was pretty nice," Brown said, before admitting that dunking on LeBron was, in fact, on his bucket list.

"Just to be out there playing against one of the best players to ever play the game is an honor, so I always like that matchup and it always gives me a little extra boost."

Brown's "extra boost" surprised even Tatum, who was skeptical his Celtics teammate would finish what he started on James.

"I didn't think he was going to dunk it, especially up vertical," Tatum said. "Jaylen's a hell of an athlete and a hell of a player."

