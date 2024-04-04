LeBron James Feels Iconic Players Are Fueling Women's NCAA Rise

MEGA

With more viewers than ever, record-breaking moments, and a huge focus on particular players, there's no doubt that women's college basketball is gaining in popularity.

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James recently shared his take on why there's such a huge surge in popularity for the women's NCAA teams.

LeBron James Talks About The 'Icons' Of Women's NCAA Basketball

Talking to reporters after the Lakers 125-120 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, James shared his thoughts about why women's college basketball has seen such a huge surge in popularity.

"I don't think there's much difference between the men's and women's games when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes in is the icons that they have in the women's game," James said.

"You look at Angel Reese, you look at Juju [Watkins], you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige [Bueckers], you look at the young girl that's in Iowa State, the freshman there, you look at [Cameron] Brink, I believe her last name is, at Stanford, and that's just to name a few, the freshman at Notre Dame [Hannah Hildalgo]."

LeBron James Says The Girls Of The NCAA Are Building An 'Iconic Legacy'

LeBron James continued to explain the difference between men's basketball and women's at the college level. He explained that the one big difference is that the women cannot enter the WNBA draft after their freshman year, so they are able to build "a real iconic legacy."

"That's what we all love about it," he continued. "That's what we all love, and we love the girls' game because at that moment, you actually get to see those girls, that's what makes the Final Four and the Elite Eight so great."

James chalked the newfound popularity of women's college basketball to the "star power."

"The star power that we have in the women's game outweighs some of the men," he continued. "It's hard to keep up with a lot of guys because the transfer portal, guys are moving to different...it's hard to keep up with a certain individual."

LeBron James said that as a man, if he were to have a big season in his freshman year, he would be going into the league, and the women don't have that option.

Iowa Vs. LSU Broke A Major Viewership Record!

It's hard to deny the growth of women's college basketball and the viewership numbers further prove it.

Monday night's Elite Eight game between LSU and Iowa was the most-watched women's college basketball game of all time with more than 12 million viewers!

According to ESPN, "That makes it one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than NFL football over the past year."

Bleacher Report shared the news of the record-breaking game on Instagram and many fans added their thoughts in the comment section.

"This is proof that men are willing to support women's basketball if the talent is there," one fan wrote. Another added, "Them girls was ballin. Best 2 women’s hoops games I’ve watched ever."

Another person shared, "The new era of women's basketball is in good hands."

Angel Reese Just Declared For The 2024 WNBA Draft

The LSU star shared her big news on TikTok on Wednesday.

"So today is a really, really, really, really, really big day for me," she said before explaining she won't be posting this video until after her last game at LSU (which happened on Monday).

"I have decided that I'm not coming back to LSU next year, and I am going to declare for the WNBA draft."

The college junior explained that it was a "hard decision" for her but feels it's the best decision for her, her career, and her family. Reese also shared that other exciting things are happening in her life, including being on the cover of Vogue.

Barbie's TikTok account dropped into the comments to say, "Follow your dreams. Congratulations!"

Many fans also shared their excitement for Reese's upcoming chapter.

"YOU are the reason I will start watching the NBA when you are drafted," one person said. Another added, "You did amazing things at LSU, can’t wait to see how much more you do."

Caitlin Clark Also Declared For The 2024 WNBA Draft

The Iowa star is also on her way to the 2024 WNBA Draft.

A few weeks ago, Clark took to Instagram to share the news that she's entering the WNBA Draft.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," she shared on social media. "I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."

In addition to entering the WNBA Draft, Clark was offered $5 million to join Ice Cube's BIG3 League. It's also been reported that there are also opportunities with merchandising and sponsorships.

There's no word yet on Clark's response to Ice Cube's offer. Iowa is still going strong in the NCAA tournament and is headed to the Final Four, going up against UConn on Friday night.