What LeBron James’ extension with the Lakers could mean for his future in the NBA
USA Today Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down what LeBron's two-year extension with the Lakers means for his future in the NBA.
Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts shouldn't 'touch the field'
The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets reportedly made a blockbuster deal on Wednesday, swapping John Wall for Russell Westbrook.
Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.
There are several NFL teams absolutely desperate for a franchise quarterback that should jump at a player like Darnold. There are several more with uncertainty at that position, and the idea of landing Darnold could convince them to make a move.
Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. were cut loose by the Chicago Cubs after helping the team win its first World Series title in more than a century, among 59 players who became free agents as part of the fallout from the coranavirus pandemic when their teams failed to offer them 2021 contracts by Wednesday night's deadline. Cincinnati reliever Archie Bradley, Atlanta outfielder Adam Duvall, Colorado outfielder David Dahl and Minnesota outfielder Eddie Rosario also were let go by their clubs, who did not want to allow those players to become eligible for salary arbitration in February, which would have been their right had they been tendered contracts. Almora batted .167 in 28 games last season and earned $1,667,667 prorated from $4.5 million, down from a .236 average, 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.
Robert Griffin III blamed Baltimore's loss to Pittsburgh on himself.
The Dodgers acquired former All-Star closer Corey Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers and tendered contracts on several players.
It's a wild idea. Let's dive into this crazy thought experiment.
LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball all took to social media to react to LiAngelo signing a one-year, Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit PIstons.
In the predraft process, LaMelo Ball’s commitment and attitude were questioned. The notions of Ball being immature and not focused on the game came despite multiple firsthand accounts from coaches and teammates with Illawarra contradicting those reports. However, if more proof was needed, Hornets president of basketball operations Mitch Kupchak provided it.
Kemba Walker shared his thoughts Wednesday on Gordon Hayward signing a $120 million contract with his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.
The Steelers had problems in all three phases on Wednesday's win and Mike Tomlin wasn't happy about it.
As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.
In their first practice under new interim head coach Darrell Bevell, Detroit Lions went first-team offense vs. first-team defense in some drills
Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor noticed something on an interception Goff threw this past weekend, and it was uncomfortably familiar.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel strongly rebuked any notion that the Wolverines would try to avoid facing rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale, calling the notion ''ridiculous'' and infuriating in a scathing statement Wednesday. Manuel spoke hours after Michigan's game against Maryland this weekend was canceled because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Wolverines' program. The outbreak could also threaten Michigan's annual rivalry game against Ohio State on Dec. 12 - and the Buckeyes' chances to play for a Big Ten title.
Week 13 marks the end of the regular season for most fantasy leagues. All logic is thrown out of the window for fantasy owners who realize this week means either life in next week's playoffs or time to start studying fantasy basketball rankings.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL, a sure-fire (if he plays enough seasons) Hall of Famer, and potentially one of the greatest of all time. Not everyone saw that potential at first blush. Receiver Tyreek Hill, appearing on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, made it clear that he’s one of [more]
Kyrie Irving caught the attention of many when he took a break from getting ready for 2020-21 to hop on Kevin Durant's podcast.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever Corey Knebel from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash. Milwaukee had been facing a Wednesday night deadline on whether to offer Knebel a 2021 contract. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the deal was completed before that deadline.