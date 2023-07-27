LeBron James extends gratitude for 'love and prayers' with son Bronny recovering at home after cardiac arrest

LeBron James took to social media to assure the public his family is together and healthy. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to issue a direct statement thanking well-wishers Thursday after his son, Bronny, collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a workout at USC.

He also offered a positive update, writing the entire family is doing well. A statement from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center later confirmed Bronny was recovering at home after being discharged.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny, 18, was hospitalized Monday morning after a prompt response from the university's medical team and was released from the intensive care unit in stable condition the next day.

According to Bronny's consulting cardiologist, Dr. Merije Chukumerije, Bronny was "succesfully treated." The statement credited "the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff" and provided additional detail, clarifying that he will continue to be assessed.

"[Bronny] arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," the statement said. "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

Before Cedars-Sinai's statement, the NBA's all-time leading scorer also shared a photo of his family on Instagram on Thursday and captioned it with a heart.

The photo was taken on the ESPYs red carpet two weeks ago, when James was honored for the milestone of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s league scoring record in February.

Before accepting the award and confirming that he was not retiring, he thanked Savannah and noted how proud he was of his teenage sons, Bronny and Bryce.

The 38-year-old has always held family as the ultimate priority, making it clear for years that he intends to take the court with Bronny before he retires.

Bryce, 16, is transferring from Sierra Canyon, where he played with Bronny last season. The 6-foot-6 incoming junior will still remain close to the rest of the James family at his new school as he is set to attend Campbell Hall in Studio City. He is expected to be a highly sought after college prospect.

Bronny was a top recruit and McDonald's All-American, averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists last season. He chose USC over Ohio State and Oregon.

It's not clear what caused his cardiac arrest. A study by researchers at the University of Washington found that Black, male college basketball players have the highest risk for sudden cardiac deaths among NCAA athletes. The reason for that finding is unknown.