LeBron James explains why he wanted Lakers to sign JaVale McGee originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

If you spent the last few months wondering how former Warriors center JaVale McGee ended up on the Lakers with LeBron James, we finally have an answer.

LeBron wanted it. And what LeBron wants, LeBron gets.

"I played against him in the last two NBA Finals," LeBron told the Associated Press last week. "And I wanted him on this team because I know what he brings. It's his energy, his energy level, his ability at the rim and his ability to protect the rim. If you don't have that on your team, you're not going to have much, man. You need to have people with a high IQ, which he's got. That's why I wanted JaVale to be part of this."

McGee appeared in the first four games of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cavs and averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 5.6 minutes. Last season, McGee had a greater impact against LeBron and the Cavs, as he averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes.

When presented with LeBron's comment about him, McGee was, as you might imagine, blown away.

"He could have said get anybody," McGee told AP. "It's just a reassuring feeling, a confidence-builder I guess, knowing that you're going into a situation wanted as an option, like you're really wanted. That's pretty dope."

Through 19 games this season, McGee is making LeBron look smart for wanting the veteran center on his team. McGee is averaging a career-high 13.2 points and 2.8 blocks per game, and is grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game, his highest mark since the 2011-12 season.