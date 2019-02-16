LeBron James explains why Kyrie Irving's phone call showed "growth" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have worked out their differences and then some.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates are reunited once again on the same 2019 NBA All-Star Game squad, and in his media availability Saturday, James was asked about the now-famous phone call he received from the Boston Celtics point guard in January apologizing for their acrimonious separation in Cleveland.

LeBron James on his phone call from Kyrie Irving: It takes a real man to come to grips with what happened and apologize or say that, "‘At that point in time, I thought I was ready for something, but I really wasn't.'" pic.twitter.com/2Q74TOm8t2 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 16, 2019

"I've always loved Kyrie from before I met him to when I became his teammate to even now," the Los Angeles Lakers star gushed. "I've always thought he was special."

"There's a reason why there's really only 24 of us here this weekend, and he's here for a reason," James added.

As for what Irving's phone call meant to James? In a word, "growth."

"It takes a real man and a real person to be able to understand who they are," James said, "to be able call or do anything and be able to see their wrongdoings, or believe they had some wrongdoing, and then be able to come to grips with that and either apologize or say that, ‘At that point in time, I thought I was ready for something, but I really wasn't.' "

That's a far cry from James referring to Irving as "kid" shortly after Irving's trade to Boston in September 2017.

Story continues

The conspiracy theorists may believe LeBron is pumping Kyrie's tires to convince him to spurn the Celtics and sign with the Lakers in free agency this summer. But as Irving himself admitted Saturday, he's not letting anyone dictate his future.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.