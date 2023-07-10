LeBron James expects ‘big year’ from Giants’ Parris Campbell

The New York Giants signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency this offseason, a move that snuck under the radar.

Campbell, a former stud at Ohio State, had a slow start to his NFL career but had a solid 2022 campaign, snaring 63 of 91 targets for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

The speedy wideout did all of that with the Colts going through an uneven and inconsistent year at quarterback. Many see Campbell as a breakout player in 2023.

One of those people is the King himself — NBA legend LeBron James, who attended the same high school as Campbell in Ohio.

The King showing love to #Giants WR Parris Campbell 💯 Campbell & LeBron grew up in the same city and both went to St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. Same city.

Same goal.

Greatness.@KingJames @PCampbell21 pic.twitter.com/9n7pD4ZDJa — The Athletes Plug (@TheAthletesPlug) July 9, 2023

Campbell is just one of the new weapons the Giants have plied quarterback Daniel Jones with this offseason.

Tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt should also upgrade the Giants’ passing attack.

