How LeBron James exiting the Eastern Conference could affect the Bulls

LeBron James was the undisputed king of the Eastern Conference for eight straight years. With LeBron's move to the Los Angeles Lakers, what does that mean for the Bulls and the rest of the Eastern Conference?

For one, it means a lot of teams in the Eastern Conference feel a heck of a lot better about their chances to get to the NBA Finals. James has won the Eastern Conference the past eight years, four with Miami and the last four with Cleveland, and nine of the last 12.

Boston becomes the immediate favorite after getting to the conference finals without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but there could still be a scramble of teams trying to solidify their roster to contend for that NBA Finals spot that suddenly seems more attainable for everyone outside of Cleveland.

Does this also change things for the Bulls? Is it worth changing the rebuild timetable to try to push for a playoff spot within a year? Does it make a difference at all?

The Bulls have been quiet in free agency with only Jabari Parker being connected to the team so far.

Everything still begins with Zach LaVine. Any chance of the Bulls taking a big step forward next season likely begins with Zach LaVine staying with the Bulls through restricted free agency, On top of that LaVine has to show more of the player the front office thought he could be when they acquired him in the Jimmy Butler trade package.

These things will play out through the rest of the offseason. For now all we know is that it means if the Bulls pull off a mild surprise and get back to the playoffs next year, they won't lose to LeBron again. LeBron knocked the Bulls out of the playoffs four times from 2010-2015.

