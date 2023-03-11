LeBron James emphatically endorses Mike Brown as NBA Coach of the Year

LeBron loudly endorses Kings' Brown as Coach of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In LeBron James' opinion, there is zero question as to who is most deserving of the 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year award.

Hint: It's the coach of the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.

Mike Brown is in his first season as coach of the Kings and has a franchise that was starved for relevancy on the brink of not only its first playoff berth in 16 seasons, but vying for a top-four seed in the conference.

In a response to LegionHoops on Twitter, the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar endorsed the Kings coach.

James and Brown actually have a history together outside of being Pacific Division rivals this season. Brown was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2005-06 season through the 2009-10 season and again during the 2013-14 season, coaching James for five of the first seven years of his career.

Brown, as an assistant coach with the Warriors, then faced off against James and the Cavaliers in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018.

If there's one player who knows just how big of an impact Brown can have on a team, it's James.