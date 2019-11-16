LeBron James with early “dunk of the year” candidate on Nemanja Bjelica

LeBron James has played with a ferocity this season we have not seen since the 2016 championship season in Cleveland. Or maybe back to his days in Miami.

Don’t take my word for it, ask the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica. Or what’s left of him.

That is going to rank high on the end-of-season “Dunk of the Year” countdowns. That was wicked.

Just a reminder, LeBron is 34 years old and in his 17th NBA season. Insane that he still has dunks like that in him.

LeBron took over the game late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Kings 99-97.