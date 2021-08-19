LeBron James disagrees with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K22 rating

The latest reveal of the NBA 2K22 ratings is out: The game announced the top 10 players for the new edition.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is tied for the highest rating in the game with an overall 96.

The other players with a 96 overall are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

But James isn’t fond of the ratings given to Durant and Curry, two players James has had a long-time relationship with in the NBA.

James took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Durant and Curry’s ratings:

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

Durant also believed he should’ve had a higher rating, which is a fair case for some of the best players in the world.

2K usually updates ratings throughout the season, so Durant and company could have 99s overall as the season progresses.