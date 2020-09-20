LeBron James, Dion Waiters’ son engage in a little trash talk

“Yeah, right.”

That was Dion Waiters Jr.’s response to pretty much everything LeBron James during the Lakers’ practice on Saturday before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron was getting up some corner threes and told Waiters Jr. he would make 100 straight.

“Yeah, right.”

When LeBron missed one, “I missed that on purpose.”

“Yeah, right.”

“I missed that on purpose, so you’d think I’m human,” LeBron joked.





Got to love Dion Waiters Jr. — he’s got some of his dad’s spunk.

best buds in the bubble 👨‍👦🧀🧀 @dionwaiters3 pic.twitter.com/3DcdJWcWwx — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) September 19, 2020





Families have been allowed in the bubble for teams for a couple of weeks, although LeBron’s sons are not there, with LeBron saying it’s not a great place for kids (he’s right, for anyone over about 7 or 8, there would be little to do).

