LeBron James didn’t want to comment on Lakers trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have bounced back from back-to-back blowout losses a week ago to string together three wins in a row. They first defeated the Boston Celtics without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they then downed the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets to end their six-game road trip with a solid 4-2 mark.

The trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, and rumors continue to swirl regarding what the Lakers may or may not do. While they may be turning a corner, they still have real roster deficiencies that should be addressed if they are to make the playoffs and do damage there.

Following L.A.’s win over Charlotte on Monday, James was asked about those rumors, and he decided to be tight-lipped.

"I love who we have in the locker room, and that's all I worry about… I don't get caught up in that. We're gonna go out and prepare ourselves every single night no matter who's out there." 👑 pic.twitter.com/PdZ3SKEmLa — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 6, 2024

James arguably contributed to the team’s trade rumors in a passive-aggressive manner by tweeting an emoji of an hourglass following its loss last Tuesday to the Atlanta Hawks. He then wore a Knicks towel following its victory at Madison Square Garden, something that Brian Windhorst said was a calculated move to pressure the Lakers into making a move.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire