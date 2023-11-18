LeBron James dials from long distance

LeBron James is nearly finished making his LeBron James museum.
The last time James and Brooks faced off, Brooks punched James in the groin before James' Lakers beat Brooks' Grizzlies in the playoffs.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Bronny James experienced cardiac arrest earlier this summer during a basketball workout with USC.
LeBron James entered his 21st season in the league averaging 38.1 minutes per game.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.
Our analysts share their Week 11 predictions, including two rookie receivers being ready to deliver for fantasy managers.
Which fantasy studs should we temper expectations for in Week 11? Kate Magdziuk's breaks the tough news.
Andy Behrens reviews some deals that show who managers are willing to take a discount on ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.