LeBron James on Deion Sanders’ message to his doubters

Deion Sanders, the new head coach of the University of Colorado Boulder, has been the talk of college football and possibly all of sports. He has taken a team that went a hapless 1-11 last season and guided them to a 3-0 record so far this season.

Sanders’ cool demeanor and flashy personality have apparently made a big difference, and he is now already being discussed as a candidate to become a head coach in the NFL.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had a message to his doubters and haters on X, formally known as Twitter, that can serve as some inspiration for others.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seemed to co-sign this message while indicating that he keeps receipts of what his naysayers assert.

Do It All The Time! And by now they should know I don’t forget a dang on thing!! 😁 https://t.co/Uz6qMn8uss — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2023

As James heads into his 21st NBA season, some are still doubting him. But as long as he’s healthy, one should expect yet another strong season from him. Now that his Lakers have finally assembled a strong roster, the league’s all-time leading scorer could end up with his fifth world championship next summer.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire