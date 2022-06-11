LeBron James defends Steph Curry against haters after 43-point Game 4 effort

LeBron defends 'rare' Steph against haters after iconic Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LeBron James used to abstain from Twitter during his previous NBA playoff runs, at one point calling it "Zero Dark Thirty," in order to center his focus on the games at hand.

But with the Los Angeles Lakers sitting the postseason, he has plenty of time to tweet, and after Steph Curry's extraordinary 43-point performance in the Warriors' 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, LeBron went on a "Zero Praise Thirty" Twitter spree.

After tweeting during Curry's third-quarter flurry, LeBron replied to a tweet following the game from his former teammate Dwyane Wade with some impressive praise for the Warriors' superstar, who has faced his fair share of doubters and haters even as he reached his sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons.

LeBron also dubbed Curry one of the "Chosen 1s" shortly after the game ended, referring to a graphic noting that the two-time NBA MVP now has 13 career NBA Finals games with at least 30 points.

Can NEVER EVER count "THE CHOSEN 1s" out! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

With his 43-point, 10-rebound performance, Curry became the second-oldest player in NBA Finals history with a 40 and 10 game behind only LeBron.

Stephen Curry finished with 43 points & 10 rebounds in the Warriors' Game 4 win over the Celtics tonight.



At age 34 yrs-88 days, he is the 2nd-oldest player in NBA Finals history to record a 40-10 game behind only LeBron James in 2020 (at age 35 yrs-284 days). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2022

After battling with Curry for nearly 15 years, LeBron has perfect appreciation for the greatness of No. 30, and he won't allow anyone to throw shade at how "different" Curry is.