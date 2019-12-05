LeBron James defends himself amid criticism of late-game antics

LeBron James took full responsibility for his comedically blatant travel during the Lakers’ win over the Jazz yesterday.

LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my career,” James said

I had a malfunction. I really had a malfunction.

What about LeBron giving his shoes to two kids then waving his towel on the court near the action? Criticism for that, including on the Utah telecast, didn’t sit well with him.

LeBron:

What are we even doing here?

None of this offended me, but LeBron can’t act as if he’s above light criticism here. Giving away his shoes with so much time left was completely disrespectful. It was also kind, and the Jazz didn’t do much yesterday to earn respect. But it was disrespectful. Are we also supposed to pretend wandering onto the court during play is only altruistic and nothing else?

C’mon.

These were a couple funny moments that nobody should take too seriously, in either direction.