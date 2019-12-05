LeBron James defends himself amid criticism of late-game antics
LeBron James took full responsibility for his comedically blatant travel during the Lakers’ win over the Jazz yesterday.
LeBron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
“It was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my career,” James said
I had a malfunction. I really had a malfunction.
What about LeBron giving his shoes to two kids then waving his towel on the court near the action? Criticism for that, including on the Utah telecast, didn’t sit well with him.
LeBron:
Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it. People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a 😁 on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE 🙏🏾❤️👑
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 5, 2019 at 8:55am PST
LeBron gave away his shoes with four minutes left in the game then came onto the court to wave a towel near the action. Let me repeat that: LeBron gave away his shoes with four minutes left in the game then came onto the court to wave a towel near the action.
What are we even doing here?
None of this offended me, but LeBron can’t act as if he’s above light criticism here. Giving away his shoes with so much time left was completely disrespectful. It was also kind, and the Jazz didn’t do much yesterday to earn respect. But it was disrespectful. Are we also supposed to pretend wandering onto the court during play is only altruistic and nothing else?
C’mon.
These were a couple funny moments that nobody should take too seriously, in either direction.