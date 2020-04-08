The NBA season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be finished.

That doesn’t sit well with Lakers star LeBron James.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

LeBron James on a conference call right now with some media says he'll appreciate some of the special moments from this season regardless, but: "I don’t think I would be able to have any closure if we did not have an opportunity to finish the season." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) April 8, 2020





No player has more stake in finishing the season than LeBron.

LeBron’s Lakers are a championship contender, and a title alone is fulfilling. For LeBron, it’s also a chance to build on his legacy, which already places him in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. He’s also in this year’s MVP debate, though almost certainly would need more time to catch Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 35-year-old LeBron won’t have many more opportunities like this. He already invested so much into this season.

It’s unclear when it’ll be safe to hold games. But whenever that it is, the NBA should resume with a lead-in then the playoffs for this season. The postseason is too lucrative to cancel. Even if it means disrupting future regular seasons, it’d be worth it.

Substantially restructuring the calendar would require negotiation between owners and players, but both sides are incentivized to maximize revenue. LeBron has influence, and could wield it to get the closure he wants. That’s even easier considering the money that’d come with holding the playoffs, which should entice every decision-maker.

LeBron James: I’d have no closure if NBA doesn’t finish season originally appeared on NBCSports.com