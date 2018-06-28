LeBron James courting Kevin Durant to join Lakers, says Stephen A Smith

Let's get this out of the way first: Stephen A Smith is a hot take artist. He's wrong about most things. Take everything he says with a grain of salt.

The First Take host's latest claim is rather interesting, though.

Smith claims to have some insider knowledge in the whole LeBron saga. He's now claiming that LeBron has reached out to Kevin Durant about teaming up on the Lakers.

So @stephenasmith just said on @FirstTake that LeBron texted Kevin Durant about going to LA. LEGGGGOOOOOOO

— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 28, 2018

Yeah, that seems a bit absurd. Durant has already opted out of his contract with the Warriors, but it's highly unlikely he'll sign somewhere else. Why would he? With Durant, the Warriors are a virtual Finals lock every year.

That's not to say LeBron didn't at least check in with Durant, though. The Lakers have been the favorite to land The King for some time now, and it seems like it's just a matter of getting a second star to join him out West.

Either way, it's not good news for the Sixers.

But don't be upset, Sixers fans. At least this gives us a chance to dig up Smith's strange, one-sided - threatening(?) - beef with Durant.

