Lebron James could return today vs. Bulls after he tests his foot in pregame warmups

LeBron James hasn't played since Feb. 26. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James could play as early as Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

After the Los Angeles Lakers upgraded James from doubtful to questionable ahead of the team's 3:30 p.m. tipoff, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported James would test the foot that's kept him out since Feb. 26 during pregame warmups. If all goes well, the Lakers could get James back on the court with eight games left in the regular season.

James missed the previous 13 games after he suffered a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks a month ago. He denied a report that he planned to return for the final week of the season after James began on-court activities for the first time since his injury.

A return this soon could boost the Lakers' postseason hopes. Los Angeles went 8-5 without James and currently owns the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers' 37-37 record is also tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the No. 7 seed, and the New Orleans Pelicans, who have the No. 9 seed. Los Angeles is also, oddly enough, only two games back from the No. 4 seed, currently held by the Phoenix Suns.