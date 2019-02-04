LeBron James congratulates Tom Brady, declares 6 rings as the threshold for GOAT status

LeBron James was active on social media during the Super Bowl, regularly providing more entertainment than the actual game.

After the New England Patriots secured their sixth championship with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, James sent his congratulations to Tom Brady, who, like James, is a regular part of the greatest-of-all-time conversation in his sport.

LeBron congratulates Brady on 6 rings

James reached the conclusion that most of the NFL world has reached. With six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances, Brady is the GOAT.

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019





It’s not a hugely compelling take. Brady’s credentials secured GOAT status in the minds of many prior to Sunday’s win.

But it’s the qualifier that stands out. James cites Brady’s rings as the reason for Brady’s lofty status. It’s an argument that doesn’t quite add up with James’ recent take that he’s the NBA GOAT.

LeBron James appeared to forget the great ring debate surrounding the NBA GOAT argument on Sunday. (Getty)

LeBron fresh off self-GOAT declaration

He claimed on his HBO miniseries “More than an Athlete” in December that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors made him the greatest player of all time.

That one right there made me the greatest player of all time,” James said. “That’s what I felt. I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. Like, I was ecstatic. That day, the first wave of emotion was, everyone saw me crying, that was all for 52 years of everything sports that have gone on in Cleveland. And after I stopped, I was like ‘That one right there made you the greatest player of all time.’

So what was James thinking?

Story continues

Citing ring count is a problematic argument for James’ GOAT status.

As the Michael Jordan believers will staunchly argue, citing six rings specifically is hugely problematic for James’ case.

James’ decisions in basketball, business and social media almost always appear to be precisely calculated. It seems unlikely that it would have slipped his mind that Jordan has six rings to his three when he tweeted his congratulations to Brady on Sunday.

Then again, maybe like much of the rest of America, James let loose on Super Bowl Sunday and got wrapped up in his excitement for a professional peer.

