LeBron James congratulates Carmelo Anthony on time with Hawks

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Carmelo Anthony wanted one.

So, the Atlanta Hawks made an Anthony Hawks’ jersey (which now all of us want one of).


LeBron James had some fun with that.


Well played LeBron. Well played.

(For any of you confused, Oklahoma City traded Anthony to Atlanta, and in a pre-agreed upon deal, Anthony was bought out and waived by the Hawks, he never played a game for them. Anthony will soon sign with� the Rockets for the coming season.)

What to Read Next