LeBron James congratulates Carmelo Anthony on time with Hawks
So, the Atlanta Hawks made an Anthony Hawks’ jersey (which now all of us want one of).
Hey @carmeloanthony your jersey is on it��s way…good luck, fam! pic.twitter.com/Yzh04ZUzSp
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 9, 2018
LeBron James had some fun with that.
Helleva run in the A my brother @carmeloanthony!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2018
Well played LeBron. Well played.
(For any of you confused, Oklahoma City traded Anthony to Atlanta, and in a pre-agreed upon deal, Anthony was bought out and waived by the Hawks, he never played a game for them. Anthony will soon sign with� the Rockets for the coming season.)