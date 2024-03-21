LeBron James congrats Duquesne basketball, Keith Dambrot for March Madness win vs BYU

Duquesne basketball is still dancing in March Madness.

The 11-seeded Dukes provided the first notable upset of the 2024 NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon when they knocked out 6 seed BYU from the Big Dance — the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 1969.

"They just don't want me to retire I guess! I'm trying to get to the promised land and they're making me keep coaching!" Dukes coach Keith Dambrot said to CBS Sports' AJ Ross after the game.

The Dukes' win was so impressive, and historic, that it got a shoutout from NBA star LeBron James on X (formerly known as Twitter).

AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! @CoachDambrot 🐐 @DuqMBB 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Keep it going — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024

Why is LeBron James cheering for Duquesne?

James is from Akron, Ohio, and is a well-documented fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His son, Bronny James, plays for USC. So why is the four-time NBA champion cheering for the Pittsburgh-based school? The answer: James has two ties to the Duquesne coaching staff.

Everyone knows that before James became four-time NBA Finals MVP and 20-time NBA All-Star, he was a star player at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. His coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary was Dambrot, who announced before the NCAA Tournament that he would retire after the season. The Dukes' associate coach, Dru Joyce III, was James' teammate at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Dambrot coached James from 1999-2001 at St. Vincent-St. Mary before he took an assistant coaching position at Akron in 2001. The trio led St.Vincent-St. Mary to consecutive Ohio state titles in 2000 and 2001.

Prior to the Dukes game Thursday against BYU, James surprised each member of the Duquesne program with a pair of his signature Nike shoes at the team hotel in Omaha, Nebraska.

Duquesne will take on the winner of 3 seed Illinois vs. 14 seed Morehead State on Saturday, March 23 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Time for the game will be released at a later time by the NCAA.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: LeBron James congratulates Duquesne, Keith Dambrot for March Madness win