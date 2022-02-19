LeBron James confirms he wants to play his final NBA season with whichever team drafts his son

Bronny James

LeBron James is under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season, but he’s made it clear that he wants to spend his final NBA season, wherever that is, with his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

Speaking with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, James confirmed what’s been believed for quite some time: that he wants to finish his playing career with his oldest son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."



Bronny James is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Cal., where he is ranked as a four-star recruit by 24/7 Sports as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard.

With the current NBA Draft eligibility rules, Bronny would need to play his senior season in high school and then at least one more year in either college or elsewhere before turning pro. LeBron would need to sign with either the Lakers or another team for one season before linking up with his son, wherever he is drafted (and if he is drafted, of course).

Knicks fans have had their eyes on adding LeBron for years now, and the possibility of adding both LeBron and Bronny is certainly within the realm of possibility, as the Knicks roster is currently made up of mainly short-term deals, giving them cap flexibility in the coming years.

James was even asked two years ago about potentially playing with his son as Knicks, and while it was very early for those kinds of talks, he did note how much he loves playing at Madison Square Garden.

"My son's in the ninth grade, man," James said. "Trying to worry about what project he's got to turn in tomorrow. That's what's most important: school, home, and being the best big brother he can be.



"Probably my favorite arena in the world to play as a visitor," he said of The Garden. "Coming here, understanding the history, the mecca of basketball, being here in the bright lights, being here in the Garden, it's my favorite place to come play, so (it's) absolutely special."