LeBron James confirms his last season will be spent playing with his son Bronny

LeBron James’ tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers took a major turn Saturday just before the 2022 All-Star game.

He insinuated a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team and the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall back in 2003, is possible.

But if he’s not returning to the Cavaliers, he will leave to play with his son, Bronny James, who is currently a high school junior. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic detailed the situation:

Bronny is a high school junior. Under the league’s current system, he wouldn’t be draft-eligible for two more years, leaving James in contract purgatory for one year. The league could change its stance to allow high school players to go directly to the NBA, which would align Bronny’s draft eligibility with James’ current contract status. The league changing the rule before then, however, seems unlikely. Nevertheless, James’ message to all 30 teams Saturday was clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “My last year will be played with my son,” James said. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The Lakers are 27-31 and don’t have the assets to make significant roster changes to build a legitimate contender for LeBron’s final season under contract before he enters unrestricted free agency next summer.

This situation will definitely get more interesting, and it’s not surprising James dropped these details while the All-Star game takes place in Cleveland.

But if a team wants the shot at having LeBron’s final season, drafting Bronny is a requirement.

List