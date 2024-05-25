LeBron James comes to Kansas City for AAU tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most popular athletes in the world has made his way to Kansas City this weekend.

NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is in town to watch his son Bryce James and his Strive For Greatness (SFG) AAU team in Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Session 4 at Hy-Vee Arena.

And LeBron wasn’t the only NBA Star in attendance. Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony is also coaching his team, Team Melo, throughout the weekend.

The two basketball icons and friends were seen greeting each other.

LeBron and Carmelo are no strangers to Kansas City. The EYBL brings them and their children to the area routinely for tournaments and James played several exhibitions in Kansas City when he played for the Miami Heat.

The tournament includes some of the top high school basketball players in the country. If fans want to see some of the action, the entry fee is $15.

The tournament runs through Monday on Memorial Day weekend.

