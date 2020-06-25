LeBron James: Colin Kaepernick deserves apology from NFL

LeBron James has had the back Colin Kaepernick for a long time.

The NFL did not, and Kaepernick was blackballed from the league (he got a multi-million dollar settlement with the NFL over his collusion grievance). That was at least until recently when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was wrong not to encourage peaceful protests and he said a team should consider giving Kaepernick a tryout.

LeBron James wants more: A direct apology to Kaepernick from the NFL.

LeBron and business partner Maverick Carter were making the financial media rounds Thursday morning in the wake of a $100 million investment in their production company. That included an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek’s Jason Kelly, who asked LeBron about wearing an “I can’t breathe” T-shirt during warmups and the freedom he has to speak, vs. what has happened in the NFL (hear LeBron’s full answer in the video above).

As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er. I just see that to still be wrong. Now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.

Carter goes on to point out that what Kaepernick was kneeling about are the same things that blew up around the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer (who has since been charged with murder). Carter also noted the often forgotten point Kaepernick spoke with a former Green Beret Nate Boyer about how to protest, and it was Boyer who recommended kneeling.

None of that means an apology from the NFL is coming.

That doesn’t mean LeBron is about to shut up and dribble — nor should he. Ever.

LeBron has worked to use his massive social media platform and his celebrity status to impact other issues, most recently working on a Black voting rights campaign. He will continue to speak out. And LeBron will continue to have Kaepernick’s back.

