Anthony Davis said (said) he began considering leaving the Pelicans around Christmas time 2018.

Two years later, he got his first Christmas win.

Davis (28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals) played excellently and got plenty of help in the Lakers’ 138-115 victory over the Mavericks. LeBron James (22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds) was in firm control, and Montrezl Harrell (22 points and seven rebounds) stepped up off the bench.

The Lakers outscored Dallas in all four quarters, the fourth straight game lacking suspense today. That continues a trend from last season, when the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers was the lone competitive Christmas game.

LeBron, who’s now 10-5 in Christmas games, tied former Heat and Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade for most career Christmas wins:

LeBron also passed Oscar Robertson for most career Christmas points:

Just 12 points behind Kobe Bryant, LeBron will probably become the NBA’s all-time leading Christmas scorer next year.

LeBron James climbs Christmas record books in Lakers’ win over Mavericks originally appeared on NBCSports.com