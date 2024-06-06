LeBron James cited as Warriors dream target this summer

The Golden State Warriors are expected to explore multiple avenues as they push to improve their current roster. The franchise missed out on the 2024 playoffs after being eliminated from the play-in tournament by the Sacramento Kings. Golden State could opt to strengthen their veteran core, or to continue building around younger talent.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz floated LeBron James as a potential trade target. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is close friends with Draymond Green and will spend the summer with Steph Curry while with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“After a disappointing first-round exit, would James be more open to joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State? James would need to pick up his $51.4 million player option to execute a trade,” Swartz wrote. “The Warriors could get to $51 million in salary by packaging Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevin Looney or use Chris Paul’s expiring $30 million deal to help facilitate a deal.”

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for next season. He has yet to opt into that part of his deal and could potentially opt out to restructure a longer-term contract with Los Angeles. It’s highly unlikely LeBron would head to the Bay Area after laying down long-term roots in Los Angeles.

Joe Lacob has previously discussed his desire for Golden State to duck under the luxury tax this season. Acquiring James would be counterproductive to that goal. However, he would instantly position the Warriors to contend for a championship next season. Still, there’s a reason why LeBron is being floated as a dream target. It sounds great on paper, but it is unlikely to happen.

