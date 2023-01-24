LeBron James career points tracker: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing the regular season all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and has held the record since April 1984, eight months before James was born.

James is 224 points from claiming the record. His career scoring average is 27.2 ppg with his 2022-23 season average at 29.8 ppg. At this season’s pace, James would set the record on Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. He is well on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer before the All-Star break, which starts Feb. 17.

James has missed 10 games this season, and the Lakers have back-to-back games on Jan. 24-25 (at home) and Jan. 30-31 (on the road). He missed the second game of three back-to-back sets this season. The last game he missed was the Lakers’ 122-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Denver on Jan. 9.

James and the Lakers play Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. In his last game, James scored 37 points in a 121-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time regular season scoring record. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When will LeBron James set the scoring record?

Tuesday: vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday: vs. San Antonio Spurs, 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday: at Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Jan. 30: at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Jan. 31: at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Feb. 2: at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET

Feb. 4: at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Feb. 7: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10:30 p.m. ET

Feb. 9: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Feb. 11: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Feb. 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Feb. 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LeBron James’ recent scoring performances

Jan. 22: Lakers 121, Trail Blazers 112 — 37 points

Jan. 20: Lakers 122, Grizzlies 121 — 23 points

Jan. 18: Kings 116, Lakers 111 — 32 points

Jan. 16: Lakers 140, Rockets 132 — 48 points

Jan. 15: 76ers 113, Lakers 112 — 35 points