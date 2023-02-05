LeBron James career points tracker: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA scoring record?
James is 36 points from setting the record; Lakers' next game is Tuesday vs. Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing the regular season all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and has held the record since April 1984, eight months before James was born.
James is 36 points from claiming the record. At this season’s 30 ppg pace, James would set the record on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena, assuming he doesn't miss a game. It's certainly possible he does it on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, though.
James and the Lakers play against the Thunder at 10 p.m. ET (TNT). He scored 27 points in the Lakers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. His career points total is now 38,352.
When will LeBron James set the scoring record?
Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming schedule
Tuesday: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
Thursday: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Feb. 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET
Feb. 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)
LeBron James’ recent scoring performances
Feb. 4: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126 — 27 points
Feb. 2: Lakers 112, Pacers 111 — 26 points
Jan. 31: Lakers 129, Knicks 123 (OT) — 28 points
Jan. 28: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT) — 41 points
Jan. 25: Lakers 113, Spurs 104 — 20 points
Jan. 24: Clippers 133, Lakers 115 — 46 points