LeBron James career points tracker: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA scoring record?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing the regular season all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and has held the record since April 1984, eight months before James was born.

James is 36 points from claiming the record. At this season’s 30 ppg pace, James would set the record on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena, assuming he doesn't miss a game. It's certainly possible he does it on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, though.

James and the Lakers play against the Thunder at 10 p.m. ET (TNT). He scored 27 points in the Lakers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. His career points total is now 38,352.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time regular season scoring record. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

When will LeBron James set the scoring record?

Tuesday: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday: vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday: at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Feb. 13: at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Feb. 15: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LeBron James’ recent scoring performances

Feb. 4: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126 — 27 points

Feb. 2: Lakers 112, Pacers 111 — 26 points

Jan. 31: Lakers 129, Knicks 123 (OT) — 28 points

Jan. 28: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT) — 41 points

Jan. 25: Lakers 113, Spurs 104 — 20 points

Jan. 24: Clippers 133, Lakers 115 — 46 points