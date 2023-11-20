LeBron James 'can't wait' to see 2024 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith in an Ohio State uniform

LeBron James can't wait to see the top-ranked 2024 wide receiver in an Ohio State uniform.

Quoting a social media post of five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith highlights Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star, Ohio native and prominent Ohio State fan posted his impressions of Smith.

"Can't wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray," James posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Can’t wait to see him in Scarlet & Gray https://t.co/GT73qt2Tfr — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2023

Smith acknowledged James' praise later Monday.

Smith, ranked as the No. 1 player and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings, has been committed to Ohio State since Dec. 14. However, Smith, an Opa Locka, Florida native, has continued to take college visits to schools such as Georgia, Florida and Florida State, where he reportedly has an official visit Dec. 8.

Ohio State 2024 commitment Jeremiah Smith attends OSU's football game against Youngstown State.

In 11 games for Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School, Smith had 68 catches for 1,083 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

Smith is one of three wide receivers committed to Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class along with five-star Mylan Graham and four-star Jeremiah McClellan.

