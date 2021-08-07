LeBron James, Candace Parker Congratulate US Men's Basketball Team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Celebrities and fellow athletes on Friday took to Twitter to congratulate the U.S. men’s basketball team following its victory over France in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the fourth consecutive gold for the U.S., marking the longest run of American dominance at an Olympics since the program won golds in each of the first seven tournaments from 1936 through 1968.

Basketball players including LeBron James and Candace Parker were among the many people to take to Twitter to congratulate the men’s team for winning the gold.

