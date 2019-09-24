LeBron James calls Khalil Mack a 'savage savage'

Game recognizes game. And that's what happened on Twitter Monday night when LeBron James tweeted at Khalil Mack after the Bears' star pass-rusher dominated the Redskins to the tune of two sacks, four tackles and a forced fumble.

@FiftyDeuce You a Savage Savage!!! 💪🏾👑. Congrats on the W(looking that way) #TheSilencer — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2019

Mack, who celebrates his sacks with an homage to James, clearly appreciated the love, as he tweeted back a thank you to him just after the Bears wrapped matters up in the nation's capital:

Mack was virtually unblockable against Washington and spearheaded Chicago's most dominant defensive performance of the season.

The Bears defense will face a tougher challenge in Week 4 against the Vikings, who boast one of the NFL's most talented running backs in Dalvin Cook.

They may be shorthanded in the contest, too, as Akiem Hicks exited Monday night's game with a knee injury.

For now, the Bears can celebrate a dominant win that was once again headlined by a Super Bowl-caliber defense.

